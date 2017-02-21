Simon & Schuster on Monday canceled a $250,000 book deal for gay conservative Milo Yiannopoulos.

The move comes less than a day after a video surfaced of Yiannopoulos allegedly condoning pedophilia.

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) also took action, rescinding Yiannopoulos' invitation to speak at its upcoming annual conference, CNN reported.

In the video, Yiannopoulos appears to defend such relationships.

“In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men – the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship – those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their parents,” he said.

“It sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me,” an unseen person responds.

“But you know what? I’m grateful for Father Michael. I wouldn’t give nearly such good head if it wasn’t for him,” Yiannopoulos joked.

Yiannopoulos goes on to argue that his definition of pedophilia would only apply to young people who have yet to reach puberty.

In a Facebook post, Yiannopoulos claimed that the video had been “selectively edited.”

“I do not support pedophilia. Period. It is a vile and disgusting crime, perhaps the very worst. There are selectively edited videos doing the rounds, as part of a co-ordinated effort to discredit me from establishment Republicans, that suggest I am soft on the subject,” he wrote.

Yiannopoulos added that he was talking about his own relationship when he was 17 with a man who was 29. “The age of consent in the UK is 16,” he wrote. But during an appearance on The Providence, Yiannopoulos stated that he was 14 at the time. He also said that he was sexually active.

In a second post, Yiannopoulos chided Republicans, whom he blamed for the uproar. “Sad to see establishment types collapse into the same tactics as social justice warriors: name calling, deceptively edited videos, confected moral outrage and public shaming. This is why they deserve to burn – and why they are burning.”

