Simon & Schuster on Monday canceled
a $250,000 book deal for gay conservative Milo Yiannopoulos.
The move comes less than a day after a
video surfaced of Yiannopoulos allegedly condoning pedophilia.
The Conservative Political Action
Conference (CPAC) also took action, rescinding Yiannopoulos'
invitation to speak at its upcoming annual conference, CNN
reported.
In the video, Yiannopoulos appears to
defend such relationships.
“In the homosexual world,
particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and
older men – the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship – those
relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover
who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with
love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their
parents,” he
said.
“It sounds like Catholic priest
molestation to me,” an unseen person responds.
“But you know what? I’m grateful
for Father Michael. I wouldn’t give nearly such good head if it
wasn’t for him,” Yiannopoulos joked.
Yiannopoulos goes on to argue that his
definition of pedophilia would only apply to young people who have
yet to reach puberty.
In a Facebook post, Yiannopoulos
claimed that the video had been “selectively edited.”
“I do not support pedophilia. Period.
It is a vile and disgusting crime, perhaps the very worst. There are
selectively edited videos doing the rounds, as part of a co-ordinated
effort to discredit me from establishment Republicans, that suggest I
am soft on the subject,” he wrote.
Yiannopoulos added that he was talking
about his own relationship when he was 17 with a man who was 29.
“The age of consent in the UK is 16,” he wrote. But during an
appearance on The
Providence, Yiannopoulos stated that he was 14 at the time.
He also said that he was sexually active.
In a second post, Yiannopoulos chided
Republicans, whom he blamed for the uproar. “Sad to see
establishment types collapse into the same tactics as social justice
warriors: name calling, deceptively edited videos, confected moral
outrage and public shaming. This is why they deserve to burn – and
why they are burning.”
