The BBC's Let It Shine reality singing competition is coming under fire after it removed all references to LGBT people from a cover of Lady Gaga's Born This Way.

According to UK's Attitude, the five member boyband Iron Sun performed Born This Way during Saturday's episode.

The omission left fans confused and angry.

“So the BBC edited Born This Way for #letitshine so it didn't mention any LGBT references,” one fan tweeted. “Surely that's the whole message of the song?”

“#letitshine how can you sing born this way without mentioning anything about equality and diversity??? It's the point of the song,” another user messaged.

Lyrics left out of the song included, “No matter gay, straight, or bi; Lesbian, transgendered life; I'm on the right track baby; I was born to survive. No matter black, white or beige; Chola or orient made; I'm on the right track baby; I was born to be brave” and “Don't be a drag, just be a queen.”

A spokesperson for the BBC told Radio Times that all songs featured on show “were cut for time only.” Iron Sun, which was voted off the competition, performed for three minutes.