Christian conservative Franklin Graham on Sunday condemned a gay-inclusive Ad Council PSA that includes kiss cam segments taken at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The 3-minute ad celebrates love without labels by featuring gay, interracial and African-American couples.

Graham, who gave the benediction, or closing prayer, at President Donald Trump's inauguration, said in a Facebook post that the NFL was “trying to push homosexuality through a new pro same-sex ad.”

“In this ad they show two men kissing each other and two women kissing each other on the 'kiss cam,'” Graham wrote. “They're trying to define sin as love and make it acceptable. This generation is being bombarded with an upside-down version of truth and love.”

“We have to love people enough to tell them the truth about sin and warn them of its consequences as defined by God, not man.”

Graham called on his followers to contact the NFL and “tell them how disappointed you are that they are promoting this agenda.”