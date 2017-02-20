Christian conservative Franklin Graham
on Sunday condemned a gay-inclusive Ad Council PSA that includes kiss
cam segments taken at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.
The 3-minute ad celebrates love without
labels by featuring gay, interracial and African-American couples.
(Related: Gay
Couples included in NFL kiss cam PSA.)
Graham, who gave the benediction, or
closing prayer, at President Donald Trump's inauguration, said in a
Facebook post that the NFL was “trying to push homosexuality
through a new pro same-sex ad.”
“In this ad they show two men kissing
each other and two women kissing each other on the 'kiss cam,'”
Graham
wrote. “They're trying to define sin as love and make it
acceptable. This generation is being bombarded with an upside-down
version of truth and love.”
“We have to love people enough to
tell them the truth about sin and warn them of its consequences as
defined by God, not man.”
Graham called on his followers to
contact the NFL and “tell them how disappointed you are that they
are promoting this agenda.”