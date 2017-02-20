In an interview with Teen Vogue,
Australian singer Troye Sivan revealed how the Internet helped him
cope with his sexuality.
Sivan, who came out gay in 2013 on
YouTube, talked about how he would seek help anonymously from
strangers on the Internet.
“I had an anonymous account on every
gay forum there was,” Sivan
said. “I used to make accounts and talk to people about my
problems.”
Sivan added that watching coming out
videos on YouTube inspired his own coming out.
“I used to go on YouTube and search
'coming out.' That was something I did on almost a daily basis for a
long time. I felt like I owed so much to that community and what I
think is a sacred part of YouTube,” he explained.
“I don't know what I would have done
had I not found the Internet. I found a community of people who I
really like and who I felt got me.”
Watching footage of LGBT Pride parades
made Sivan “realize that there was potential for things to get
better, and that's what ended up pulling me through.”