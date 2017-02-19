The NBA has joined the NFL on putting Texas lawmakers on notice about passage of a so-called bathroom bill that targets the transgender community.

According to The Dallas Morning News, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement that passage of the bill threatens Texas' prospects of hosting future events.

“We consider a wide range of factors when making decisions about host locations for league-wide events like the All-Star Game – foremost among them is ensuring the environment where those who participate and attend are treated fairly and equally,” Bass said.

The NBA moved Sunday's NBA All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans after North Carolina lawmakers approved House Bill 2, the first – and so far only – state law that prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings.

Texas' bill, titled the “Privacy Protection Act,” bars transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings, blocks local non-discrimination ordinances that protect transgender people in public accommodations, and prohibits local municipalities from considering such protections when awarding contracts.

Less than a week after Houston hosted this year's Super Bowl, the NFL warned that passage of Texas' proposed law threatens the state's chances of hosting another Super Bowl.

(Related: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott dismisses NFL threat over transgender “bathroom bill.”)