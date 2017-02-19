The NBA has joined the NFL on putting
Texas lawmakers on notice about passage of a so-called bathroom bill
that targets the transgender community.
According to The Dallas Morning
News, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement that passage of
the bill threatens Texas' prospects of hosting future events.
“We consider a wide range of factors
when making decisions about host locations for league-wide events
like the All-Star Game – foremost among them is ensuring the
environment where those who participate and attend are treated fairly
and equally,” Bass
said.
The NBA moved Sunday's NBA All-Star
Game from Charlotte to New Orleans after North Carolina lawmakers
approved House Bill 2, the first – and so far only – state law
that prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their
choice in many buildings.
Texas' bill, titled the “Privacy
Protection Act,” bars transgender people from using the bathroom of
their choice in many buildings, blocks local non-discrimination
ordinances that protect transgender people in public accommodations,
and prohibits local municipalities from considering such protections
when awarding contracts.
Less than a week after Houston hosted
this year's Super Bowl, the NFL warned that passage of Texas'
proposed law threatens the state's chances of hosting another Super
Bowl.
(Related: Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott dismisses NFL threat over transgender “bathroom
bill.”)