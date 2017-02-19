New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley on Saturday dropped out of the race to head the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

In announcing the move, Buckley, one of two openly gay candidates vying for the post, threw his support behind Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, whom he said would reform the DNC.

“Now, many candidates have spoken about these issues, but Keith’s commitment to the states and a transparent and accountable DNC has stood out,” Buckley said. “He knows elections are not won and lost in the beltway, but on the ground across the country. His plan, in fact, shared many of the same ideas and principles as my own. We both believe in investing in all 50 states, Democrats abroad, and the territories, providing support and resources to help state parties succeed, and organizing in every county across this great country.”

“While it was a tremendous honor to run for DNC chair over the past few months, I am proud to throw my support behind Keith so we can ensure that the next chair of the DNC is dedicated to investing in and strengthening state parties and ensuring that the DNC is an accountable organization,” Buckley added. “As I’ve talked to the DNC membership, it’s clear Keith has widespread support, and I know as our next DNC Chair Keith will successfully unite and grow our party.”

A second openly gay candidate, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, remains in the race.

Ellison and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez are considered the front-runners to win Saturday's election.