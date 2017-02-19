New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman
Ray Buckley on Saturday dropped out of the race to head the
Democratic National Committee (DNC).
In announcing the move, Buckley, one of
two openly gay candidates vying for the post, threw his support
behind Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, whom he said would reform the
DNC.
“Now, many candidates have spoken
about these issues, but Keith’s commitment to the states and a
transparent and accountable DNC has stood out,” Buckley said. “He
knows elections are not won and lost in the beltway, but on the
ground across the country. His plan, in fact, shared many of the same
ideas and principles as my own. We both believe in investing in all
50 states, Democrats abroad, and the territories, providing support
and resources to help state parties succeed, and organizing in every
county across this great country.”
“While it was a tremendous honor to
run for DNC chair over the past few months, I am proud to throw my
support behind Keith so we can ensure that the next chair of the DNC
is dedicated to investing in and strengthening state parties and
ensuring that the DNC is an accountable organization,” Buckley
added. “As I’ve talked to the DNC membership, it’s clear Keith
has widespread support, and I know as our next DNC Chair Keith will
successfully unite and grow our party.”
A second openly gay candidate, South
Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, remains in the race.
Ellison and former Labor Secretary Tom
Perez are considered the front-runners to win Saturday's election.