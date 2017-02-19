A Fantastic Woman (Una Mujer Fantastica) has won the Teddy Award at the 67th annual Berlin International Film Festival, also known as Berlinale.

In the film from Chilean writer-director Sebastian Lelio, a transgender woman must fight for her right to grieve after the passing of her lover.

“A Fantastic Woman is a perfectly crafted film with a magnificent cinematic approach that tells an intimate yet under-represented narrative,” the jury said in a statement. “This film offers a very authentic universe firmly grounded by the mesmerizing and natural performance of Daniela Vega as Marina. Sébastian Lelio has infused the story with understanding and compassion illuminating the ongoing discrimination and marginalization of transgender people around the world.”

Orlando (played by Francisco Reyes) leaves his family for Marina (Daniela Vega), a transgender woman. After Orlando's sudden death, Marina finds herself alone and homeless as Orlando's family works to remove her from his life.

A Fantastic Woman was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics two days before its February 12 premiere at Berlinale.

My Gay Sister (Min Homosyster) won the best short film and Naoka Ogigami's Close-Knit (Karera ga Honki de Amu toki wa) won a special jury prize.

The Teddy, now in its 31st year, recognizes the best LGBT cinema at the festival. In 2010, American director Lisa Cholodenko took home the prize with the lesbian moms movie The Kids Are All Right.