A Fantastic Woman (Una Mujer
Fantastica) has won the Teddy Award at the 67th annual
Berlin International Film Festival, also known as Berlinale.
In the film from Chilean
writer-director Sebastian Lelio, a transgender woman must fight for
her right to grieve after the passing of her lover.
“A Fantastic Woman is a
perfectly crafted film with a magnificent cinematic approach that
tells an intimate yet under-represented narrative,” the jury said
in a statement. “This film offers a very authentic universe firmly
grounded by the mesmerizing and natural performance of Daniela Vega
as Marina. Sébastian Lelio has infused the story with understanding
and compassion illuminating the ongoing discrimination and
marginalization of transgender people around the world.”
Orlando (played by Francisco Reyes)
leaves his family for Marina (Daniela Vega), a transgender woman.
After Orlando's sudden death, Marina finds herself alone and homeless
as Orlando's family works to remove her from his life.
A Fantastic Woman was acquired
by Sony Pictures Classics two days before its February 12 premiere at
Berlinale.
My Gay Sister (Min
Homosyster) won the best short film and Naoka Ogigami's
Close-Knit (Karera ga Honki de Amu toki wa) won a
special jury prize.
The
Teddy, now in its 31st
year, recognizes the best LGBT cinema at the festival. In 2010,
American director Lisa Cholodenko took home the prize with the
lesbian moms movie The Kids Are All Right.