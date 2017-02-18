As President Donald Trump continues to
rail against“illegal” leaks and “fake news,” Christian
conservative Scott Lively suggested that gay people were to blame,
and called on the president to bar them from intelligence agencies.
Lively, a failed gubernatorial
candidate and a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, wrote in a BarbWire
op-ed that gays in the media and the intelligence community were
conspiring against him. He called on Trump to revoke a 1990
executive order issued by then-President Bill Clinton which prohibits
sexual orientation discrimination as it relates to security
clearances and leave the gays “in the swamp.”
“That policy continued under W. Bush,
and when Obama came into office the floodgates really flew open. My
guess based solely on my knowledge of the 'gay' movement and Obama’s
personal priorities, is that the today’s alphabet soup of
intelligence agencies could easily be condensed to just four letters:
LGBT, since that’s almost certainly who’s driving the agenda
evidenced in the ongoing treasonous sabotage of the Trump
administration,” Lively
wrote.
“My prayer is that President Trump
will awaken to the correlation of anti-Trump radicalism on the left
with the 'gay' movement and realize that on virtually any issue one
can name the most aggressive liars and agitators are homosexuals and
their closest surrogates, and that these people absolutely,
positively cannot be placated (just ask the Boy Scouts of America).
In other words, there is a spiritual dimension to the culture war in
which the key common denominator is LGBT affiliation.”
Lively called on Trump “to take the
bold and courageous step of revoking Executive Order 12968 and
restoring the ban on 'gays' in the intelligence agencies as it
existed until 1990” and reiterated his recommendation that the
administration establish a “separation of LGBT and state.”