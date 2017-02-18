During an appearance this week on Andy
Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, singer Ricky Martin revealed that he met
his future husband on Instagram.
Martin announced in November that he
and conceptual artist Jwan Yosef were engaged.
“He's a conceptual artist and I'm a
collector,” Martin told Ellen DeGeneres. “So I started looking
for art and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what
he does – really original – and I contacted him.”
“So you collected him?” DeGeneres
joked.
Martin this week expanded on how he met
Yosef
“I met my fiance on Instagram,” he
told Cohen. “I'm an art collector and he's an artist. I wrote to
him and then we were talking for like six months without me hearing
his voice.”
“We talked about art, nothing sexy,
nothing I swear,” Martin
added. “And then one day, I went to London and I met him.
Game over. We've been together for more than a year now.”
The former Menudo star and
father of twin boys Mateo and Valentino came out gay in his memoir
Me.