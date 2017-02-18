During an appearance this week on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, singer Ricky Martin revealed that he met his future husband on Instagram.

Martin announced in November that he and conceptual artist Jwan Yosef were engaged.

“He's a conceptual artist and I'm a collector,” Martin told Ellen DeGeneres. “So I started looking for art and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does – really original – and I contacted him.”

“So you collected him?” DeGeneres joked.

Martin this week expanded on how he met Yosef

“I met my fiance on Instagram,” he told Cohen. “I'm an art collector and he's an artist. I wrote to him and then we were talking for like six months without me hearing his voice.”

“We talked about art, nothing sexy, nothing I swear,” Martin added. “And then one day, I went to London and I met him. Game over. We've been together for more than a year now.”

The former Menudo star and father of twin boys Mateo and Valentino came out gay in his memoir Me.