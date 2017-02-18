Comedian Larry Wilmore and gay
conservative Milo Yiannopoulos sparred over transgender rights on
Friday's Real Time with Bill Maher.
During a one-on-one interview, host
Bill Maher asked the controversial Breitbart News editor about why
he's opposed to hiring gay people.
“You can't trust them to show up to
work on time,” Yiannopoulos answered with a scowl on his face.
“Too much drugs. Too much sex. They never show up to work.
Always making excuses. No, no, no. I mean, not as bad as women, but
no I don't hire gays.”
When the audience reacted, Yiannopoulos
nipped back, “Kidding. You're very easily triggered.”
Wilmore, MSNBC terrorism analyst
Malcolm Nance and former Georgia Representative Jack Kingston, a
Republican, joined Maher and Yiannopoulos during the show's YouTube
Overtime segment.
Right out the gate, Yiannopoulos
attacked transgender people, reiterating his claims that transgender
people are “confused” and a threat to women and children.
“I just think it's sad, because it's
the same arguments that we used against gay people treating them like
aliens who wanted to fuck anything that moved and we should avoid
them at all costs,” Wilmore said. “There's a difference without
a distinction, because you're choosing the same type of arguments.
It's like when people try to compare gay and black. Yeah, they're
not the same thing. We share invisibility – people didn't see us
in society and gay people hid out from society. … So, if you say
that a person is weird or they want to commit sexual assault, then
everybody thinks all transgender people want to do is commit sexual
assault.”
“Well, they are disproportionately
involved in those kinds of crimes,” Yiannopoulos responded, adding
that it's “not a controversial statistic.”
“This is a psychiatric disorder … I
don't want these people around little girls in bathrooms,” he
added.
When Yiannopoulos called Wilmore and
Nance “low IQ people,” Wilmore shot back: “You can go fuck
yourself.”
“If your argument is that these
people are stupid, you didn't hear a word this man [Nance] said
earlier in this segment, because he can talk circles around your
pathetic, douchey little ass,” he added.
Later, Nance asked Yiannopoulos whether
he was American, when he answered in the negative, Nance, with a big
grin, responded, “Oh shit, fuck off.”