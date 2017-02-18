Comedian Larry Wilmore and gay conservative Milo Yiannopoulos sparred over transgender rights on Friday's Real Time with Bill Maher.

During a one-on-one interview, host Bill Maher asked the controversial Breitbart News editor about why he's opposed to hiring gay people.

“You can't trust them to show up to work on time,” Yiannopoulos answered with a scowl on his face. “Too much drugs. Too much sex. They never show up to work. Always making excuses. No, no, no. I mean, not as bad as women, but no I don't hire gays.”

When the audience reacted, Yiannopoulos nipped back, “Kidding. You're very easily triggered.”

Wilmore, MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance and former Georgia Representative Jack Kingston, a Republican, joined Maher and Yiannopoulos during the show's YouTube Overtime segment.

Right out the gate, Yiannopoulos attacked transgender people, reiterating his claims that transgender people are “confused” and a threat to women and children.

“I just think it's sad, because it's the same arguments that we used against gay people treating them like aliens who wanted to fuck anything that moved and we should avoid them at all costs,” Wilmore said. “There's a difference without a distinction, because you're choosing the same type of arguments. It's like when people try to compare gay and black. Yeah, they're not the same thing. We share invisibility – people didn't see us in society and gay people hid out from society. … So, if you say that a person is weird or they want to commit sexual assault, then everybody thinks all transgender people want to do is commit sexual assault.”

“Well, they are disproportionately involved in those kinds of crimes,” Yiannopoulos responded, adding that it's “not a controversial statistic.”

“This is a psychiatric disorder … I don't want these people around little girls in bathrooms,” he added.

When Yiannopoulos called Wilmore and Nance “low IQ people,” Wilmore shot back: “You can go fuck yourself.”

“If your argument is that these people are stupid, you didn't hear a word this man [Nance] said earlier in this segment, because he can talk circles around your pathetic, douchey little ass,” he added.

Later, Nance asked Yiannopoulos whether he was American, when he answered in the negative, Nance, with a big grin, responded, “Oh shit, fuck off.”