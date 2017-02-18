Appearing on Bravo's Watch What
Happens Live, Adam Lambert for the first time addressed rumors
that he's involved romantically with British singer Sam Smith.
A photo of the pair seated in the back
of a rickshaw in London fueled the speculation.
“Is there any truth to the rumor that
you and Sam Smith were more than just friends? Please dish,” a
caller asked.
“I love that rumor actually, because
the minute I heard it I texted him. I was like, 'So?'” Lambert
answered.
“He's such a nice guy. He's, like,
so funny and … no, there's no romantic rumor.”
“But we did ride a rickshaw in London
from one club to another – wasted at three in the morning. So,
there was a lot bonding,” Lambert continued. “And I ran into him
in Mykonos this summer.”
(Related: Adam
Lambert dedicates Faith
cover to George Michael.)