Appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Adam Lambert for the first time addressed rumors that he's involved romantically with British singer Sam Smith.

A photo of the pair seated in the back of a rickshaw in London fueled the speculation.

“Is there any truth to the rumor that you and Sam Smith were more than just friends? Please dish,” a caller asked.

“I love that rumor actually, because the minute I heard it I texted him. I was like, 'So?'” Lambert answered.

“He's such a nice guy. He's, like, so funny and … no, there's no romantic rumor.”

“But we did ride a rickshaw in London from one club to another – wasted at three in the morning. So, there was a lot bonding,” Lambert continued. “And I ran into him in Mykonos this summer.”

(Related: Adam Lambert dedicates Faith cover to George Michael.)