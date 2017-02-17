Two Tennessee Republican lawmakers on
Thursday walked out of their own press conference to avoid
protesters.
State Senator Mae Beavers and Rep. Mark
Pody had promised to discuss a bill that appears to ban same-sex
marriage in the state.
According to NewsChannel5,
Beavers and Pody left the room as protesters chanted “pull the
bill.” Several of the protesters followed Pody as he made his way
back to his office.
A description of the Tennessee Natural
Marriage Defense Act reads, “[E]nacts the Tennessee Natural
Marriage Defense Act, which states the policy of Tennessee to defend
natural marriage between one man and one woman regardless of any
court decision to the contrary.”
Beavers and Pody have also filed a bill
that would prohibit transgender students from using the bathroom of
their choice.