Two Tennessee Republican lawmakers on Thursday walked out of their own press conference to avoid protesters.

State Senator Mae Beavers and Rep. Mark Pody had promised to discuss a bill that appears to ban same-sex marriage in the state.

According to NewsChannel5, Beavers and Pody left the room as protesters chanted “pull the bill.” Several of the protesters followed Pody as he made his way back to his office.

A description of the Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act reads, “[E]nacts the Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act, which states the policy of Tennessee to defend natural marriage between one man and one woman regardless of any court decision to the contrary.”

Beavers and Pody have also filed a bill that would prohibit transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice.