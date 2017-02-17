The NFL and the Ad Council on
Valentine's Day released a PSA that celebrates love without labels.
The nearly 3-minute ad titled Love
Has No Labels shows various kiss cam segments at the Pro Bowl in
Orlando.
In one clip, the kiss cam focuses on a
woman and a man, encouraging the pair to kiss by superimposing a
heart over them. But instead the man turns to the man seated on his
other side and the couple shares a smooch. (If you look closely, the
men were touching each other the whole time.)
The audience also cheers when a woman
wearing an “Orlando Survivor” t-shirt kisses her female partner.
The men return with the caption “Love
has no gender.”
Others featured in the ad include an
interracial couple and an older African-American couple.
Speaking to The
Wall Street Journal, Chris Northam, an executive creative
director at R/GA, said that he hopes the ad “does cause
conversation” and that the fans “embrace this message and help
spread this movement.”