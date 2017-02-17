The Knot on Thursday announced that WNBA star Elena Delle Donne and Amanda Clifton were the recipients of The Knot Dream Wedding.

The women are the Dream Wedding's first gay couple.

The couple's entire wedding – from flowers, to the dresses, to the cake – will all be taken care of by The Knot, a leading wedding marketplace.

Delle Donne, 27, came out in an August 2016 Vogue interview.

Together three years, the couple got engaged last year with the help of their dogs, Wrigley and Rasta.

“Amanda somehow managed to clip the ring onto Wrigley,” Delle Donne told Us Weekly. “She called Wrigley over to us and proposed.”

A few weeks later, Delle Donne dressed up Rasta in a wedding dress to help with her proposal. “I dressed her dog in a wedding dress and wrote on a sign bordered in lights, 'Marry Me?'” the Olympic gold medalist said.

The June wedding will have a charity theme. Guest are encouraged to donate to the Elena Delle Donne Foundation, which supports Special Olympics and Lyme Disease awareness, in lieu of gifts. Delle Donne's sister, Lizzie, was born with several disabilities.

“Not only are we thrilled to be the first same-sex Dream Wedding couple of The Knot, we're excited to have a platform to raise money and awareness for causes we're truly passionate about,” Delle Donne said.