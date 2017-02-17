The Knot on Thursday announced that
WNBA star Elena Delle Donne and Amanda Clifton were the recipients of
The Knot Dream Wedding.
The women are the Dream Wedding's first
gay couple.
The couple's entire wedding – from
flowers, to the dresses, to the cake – will all be taken care of by
The Knot, a leading wedding marketplace.
Delle Donne, 27, came out in an August
2016 Vogue
interview.
Together three
years, the couple got engaged last year with the help of their dogs,
Wrigley and Rasta.
“Amanda
somehow managed to clip the ring onto Wrigley,” Delle
Donne told Us
Weekly. “She called
Wrigley over to us and proposed.”
A few weeks later,
Delle Donne dressed up Rasta in a wedding dress to help with her
proposal. “I dressed her dog in a wedding dress and wrote on a
sign bordered in lights, 'Marry Me?'” the Olympic gold medalist
said.
The June wedding
will have a charity theme. Guest are encouraged to donate to the
Elena Delle Donne Foundation, which supports Special Olympics and
Lyme Disease awareness, in lieu of gifts. Delle Donne's sister,
Lizzie, was born with several disabilities.
“Not only are we thrilled to be the
first same-sex Dream Wedding couple of The Knot, we're excited to
have a platform to raise money and awareness for causes we're truly
passionate about,” Delle Donne said.