Christian conservatives have renewed their calls for President Donald Trump to sign a religious freedom order that would undermine LGBT rights after a florist was found guilty of discriminating against a gay couple.

On Thursday, the Washington Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a Richland flower shop violated the state's anti-discrimination and consumer protection laws when it refused to provide flowers for a gay couple's wedding in 2013.

Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene's Flowers & Gifts, has argued that providing the service would be a violation of her faith.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), said in a statement that the ruling “tramples on our nation's long held tradition of respecting the freedom of Americans to follow their deeply held beliefs, especially when it comes to participating in activities and ceremonies that so many Americans consider sacred.”

Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), also criticized the ruling, calling it “outrageous” and a confirmation that the Supreme Court “illegitimately redefined marriage in its Obergefell decision.”

“This case is one of many that illustrates why President Trump must act immediately to protect the religious liberty rights of people of faith,” Brown wrote in an email to supporters. “Liberal judges simply will not act to protect people with mainstream, traditional views on marriage and sexuality when they conflict with the ever-expansive demands of LGBT extremists. It is up to President Trump and Congress to act.”

Perkins also renewed his call for Trump to sign such an order: “We urge President Trump to sign an executive order protecting religious freedom to ensure the federal government does not engage in the same discriminatory behavior as rogue states like Washington.”

Such an order has been rumored for weeks. A leaked draft of the order first reported by The Nation would protect persons and organizations that oppose marriage equality and abortion rights and believe that a person's sex is determined at or before birth.

