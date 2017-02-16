Washington's highest court on Thursday ruled that a Richland flower shop discriminated against a gay couple when it refused to provide flowers for their wedding.

In February 2013, Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene's Flowers & Gifts in Richland, refused to serve Robert Ingersoll when he attempted to purchase flowers for his upcoming marriage to now-husband Curt Freed. Stutzman said that providing the service would be a violation of her faith.

In 2015, Stutzman was found guilt of violating the state's anti-discrimination and consumer protection laws and ordered to pay a $1,000 file, plus $1 for court costs and fees.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) represented Freed and Ingersoll in the case.

“We’re thrilled that the Washington Supreme Court has ruled in our favor. The court affirmed that we are on the right side of law and the right side of history,” said Freed and Ingersoll in a statement released by the ACLU. “We felt it was so important that we stand up against discrimination because we don’t want what happened to us to happen to anyone else. We are so glad that we stood up for our rights.”

“When people experience acts of discrimination, they feel that they are not full and equal members of our society, and we're delighted that the Washington Supreme Court has recognized this,” said Elizabeth Gill, staff attorney with the ACLU's LGBT Project.

More than $123,000 was raised in support of Stutzman through a GoFundMe.com campaign after she was fined in 2015.