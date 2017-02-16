Actress Susan Sarandon this week suggested that she's bisexual.

The 70-year-old Sarandon, who shared an on-screen kiss with Catherine Deneuve in the 1983 film The Hunger, was married for 12 years to Chris Sarandon. A relationship with actor-director Tim Robbins ended in 2009 after 21 years. An affair with director Franco Amurri in the 80s led to the birth of their daughter, actress Eva Amurri.

“I'm open,” Sarandon told Michigan gay weekly PrideSource. “My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say.”

Sarandon, however, demurred when asked whether we should be “welcoming her into the family.”

“Well, I'm a serial monogamist, so I haven't really had a large dating career,” Sarandon answered. “I married Chris Sarandon when I was 20, and that went on for quite a while – each of my relationships have. I haven't exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I'm still not! I don't know what's going on! [Laughs] But I think back in the '60s it just was much more open.”

Sarandon plays Bette Davis in FX's upcoming Feud: Bette and Joan.