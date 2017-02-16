Actor Colton Haynes on Tuesday went public with the identity of his new boyfriend, artistic director Jeff Leatham.

On Valentine's Day, Haynes posted a romantic photo of the pair sharing a hug on a rooftop surrounded by rose pedals arranged into a heart shape and candles as the sun set over Los Angeles.

“The most special day of my life,” Haynes captioned the photo. “Thank you @jeffleatham. We were actually in the clouds … speechless. Happy Valentine's Day to all of you. #LoveWins. Never be afraid to love harder.”

According to Leatham's online bio, he is artistic director of the Floral/Design Studio at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills.

In coming out last year, Colton said that he had a “complete mental breakdown” after he discovered that his ex-boyfriend was constantly cheating.