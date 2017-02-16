Actor Colton Haynes on Tuesday went
public with the identity of his new boyfriend, artistic director Jeff
Leatham.
On Valentine's Day, Haynes posted a
romantic photo of the pair sharing a hug on a rooftop surrounded by
rose pedals arranged into a heart shape and candles as the sun set
over Los Angeles.
“The most special day of my life,”
Haynes captioned the photo. “Thank you @jeffleatham. We were
actually in the clouds … speechless. Happy Valentine's Day to all
of you. #LoveWins. Never be afraid to love harder.”
According to Leatham's online bio, he
is artistic director of the Floral/Design Studio at the Four Seasons
Hotel at Beverly Hills.
In coming out last year, Colton said
that he had a “complete mental breakdown” after he discovered
that his ex-boyfriend was constantly cheating.