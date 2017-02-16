In a recent interview, Armie Hammer
revealed that he was nervous filming gay love scenes in the upcoming
film Call Me By Your Name.
Based on the 2007 novel by the same
name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between an
17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Timothée
Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is
visiting Italy in the late 1980s. André
Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two later in
life reunions.
“I was nervous about it,” Hammer
told the AP. “I didn't know how it was going to play out.
I've never done any sort of scenes this graphic in nature of any
kind, much less with another man, or anything like that.”
“I had sort of just, like, normal
trepidations about having this sort of intimate scene on camera. But
then when it actually came time to do it, I felt like I knew
everybody so well and it felt just like such an all-inclusive and
felt like a family by the time we were shooting this that it just
felt comfortable,” he said.
Chalamet called the movie “a
celebration of love.”
“This is just a pure celebration of,
like Armie said, a special summer love,” he said.
Call Me By Your Name had its
world premiere at last month's Sundance Film Festival.