In a recent interview, Armie Hammer revealed that he was nervous filming gay love scenes in the upcoming film Call Me By Your Name.

Based on the 2007 novel by the same name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between an 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Timoth é e Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is visiting Italy in the late 1980s. Andr é Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two later in life reunions.

“I was nervous about it,” Hammer told the AP. “I didn't know how it was going to play out. I've never done any sort of scenes this graphic in nature of any kind, much less with another man, or anything like that.”

“I had sort of just, like, normal trepidations about having this sort of intimate scene on camera. But then when it actually came time to do it, I felt like I knew everybody so well and it felt just like such an all-inclusive and felt like a family by the time we were shooting this that it just felt comfortable,” he said.

Chalamet called the movie “a celebration of love.”

“This is just a pure celebration of, like Armie said, a special summer love,” he said.

Call Me By Your Name had its world premiere at last month's Sundance Film Festival.