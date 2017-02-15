House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on
Tuesday responded to the U.S. Justice Department's reversal in a case
that involves transgender protections.
On Friday, the Trump administration
withdrew its objections to an injunction that blocked federal
guidance on allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of
their choice.
“It is deeply disappointing that the
Department of Justice is not taking every opportunity to fight
discrimination,” Pelosi said in a statement given to the
Washington
Blade. “Democrats will keep demanding that the Trump
administration advocate for all Americans. From the amicus brief we
recently filed in support of civil rights for transgender students to
confronting bigotry and discrimination wherever it is practiced,
House Democrats will never stop fighting for LGBT equality.”
Twelve states led by Texas last year
challenged the guidance issued by the Department of Education. After
a judge sided with the states, the Obama administration asked an
appeals court to limit the scope of the injunction to the 12 states
involved in the litigation. The new administration withdrew that
request on Friday.
The reversal came less than 48 hours
after the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as attorney general. The
Justice Department announced that it is “currently considering how
best to proceed in this appeal.”