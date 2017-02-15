A bill that would end gay and lesbian
couples being excluded from marriage was introduced on Valentine's
Day in Peru.
The proposal is sponsored by Congress
members Indira Huilca and Marisa Glave of Frente Amplio (Broad
Front), a political coalition of liberal parties. Congressmen
Alberto de Belaunde and Carlos Bruce, who have championed legislation
that would recognize gay couples with civil unions, also support the
bill, Terra
reported.
Congresswoman Huilca said that the
legislation was not about “creating ad hoc legal recognition” for
same-sex couples but to extend equal rights. “Neither more nor
less than that,” she said.
“Today we are taking another step in
the battle for equal rights,”said Congresswoman Glave.
Leading Peruvian LGBT organizations,
including Peru Equal Association, Homosexual Movement Lima and the
Peruvian LGBT Network, have endorsed the proposal.