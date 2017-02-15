A bill that would end gay and lesbian couples being excluded from marriage was introduced on Valentine's Day in Peru.

The proposal is sponsored by Congress members Indira Huilca and Marisa Glave of Frente Amplio (Broad Front), a political coalition of liberal parties. Congressmen Alberto de Belaunde and Carlos Bruce, who have championed legislation that would recognize gay couples with civil unions, also support the bill, Terra reported.

Congresswoman Huilca said that the legislation was not about “creating ad hoc legal recognition” for same-sex couples but to extend equal rights. “Neither more nor less than that,” she said.

“Today we are taking another step in the battle for equal rights,”said Congresswoman Glave.

Leading Peruvian LGBT organizations, including Peru Equal Association, Homosexual Movement Lima and the Peruvian LGBT Network, have endorsed the proposal.