At a news conference on Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper unveiled a new plan to repeal House Bill 2.

The controversial law was approved by Republicans during a one-day special session in March. It blocks cities and municipalities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings.

Passage of House Bill 2 led to an economic boycott of North Carolina worth more than $400 million in lost revenue, according to an analysis by Wired.

“I know North Carolinians are tired of hearing about this,” Cooper said in a statement. “HB2 has divided us and stained our reputation. I’ve proposed a common sense compromise that will get HB2 off the books and address concerns on both sides. It’s time for Republican leaders to step up and lead their members because February needs to be the month we get this done.”

Cooper's plan calls for repeal of the law, increasing the penalties for crimes committed in bathrooms and dressing rooms and requiring cities and municipalities to notify state lawmakers before voting on non-discrimination ordinances.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, criticized the plan for adding “unnecessary language addressing problems that simply do not exist.”