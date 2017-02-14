Comedian John Oliver's Last Week
Tonight returned Sunday on HBO for the first time this year, and
immediately set its sights on President Donald Trump's first days in
office.
On the show, Oliver looked at some of
the president's most glaring falsehoods in a segment titled Trump
vs. Truth.
“Since taking office about 412 years
ago, Trump has made it clear that reality is not important to him,”
Oliver told his audience. “Think about it. He's exaggerated the
size of his inauguration crowd. He said the election was marred by
mass voter fraud with no real proof of that. He also falsely claimed
that compared to Muslims it was almost impossible for Christian
refugees from Syria to get into the U.S. He even lied about the
weather during his inauguration.”
“We have a president capable of
standing in the rain and saying it was a sunny day.”
“Real people get hurt when you make
policy based on false information. Billions will get spent on a wall
that won't work to prevent a crime wave that isn't happening, while
refugees sit in dangerous situations to prevent Bowling Green-style
massacres that never took place,” Oliver said.
“Republicans should badly want our
sense of objective reality to remain intact, just in case the
Democrats ever find their own appealing reality star to win back the
White House – RuPaul, for instance. Make America fierce again.
#MakeAmericaFierceAgain,” he
continued.
Oliver went on to propose a series of
ads meant to “educate” the president “on topics we're pretty
sure he doesn't know about” to air on networks such as Fox News.
“We're going to run them on shows we
know he watches every day,” Oliver said.