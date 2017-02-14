Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Saturday dismissed the NFL's suggestion that passage of a so-called bathroom bill that targets the transgender community threatens Texas' chances of hosting another Super Bowl.

The bill, titled the “Privacy Protection Act,” bars transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings, blocks local non-discrimination ordinances that protect transgender people in public accommodations, and prohibits local municipalities from considering such protections when awarding contracts.

“If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in answering a question about Texas' proposed bill.

Abbot responded in a tweet: “NFL decision makers also benched Tom Brady last season. It ended with NFL handing the Super Bowl trophy to Brady.”

Houston played host to last week's Super Bowl. The city also played host in 1974 and 2004. Dallas hosted Super Bowl XLV in 2011.