Singer-songwriter Tom Goss on Monday released an LGBT-themed video for his single More than Temporary.

The video follows Adam (played by Joey Hirsh) and Steve (John Steele, Jr.) as they embark on a new relationship.

While Steve is ready to commit, Adam needs some convincing, and is inspired by several older LGBT couples to take a chance on Steve.

“If you let it, love will blossom,” Gross wrote in the video's description. “Look to these LGBT seniors for inspiration, their example will light the way.”

Among the couples featured in the video are author Armistead Maupin, who is best know for his Tales of the City series of novels, and his husband Christopher Turner. Turner directed the video for More than Temporary.

(Related: Tom Goss celebrates bears.)