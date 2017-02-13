In what could be called a bit of
transgender activism, actress Laverne Cox on Sunday called on people
watching the Grammy Awards to “Google Gavin Grimm.”
“Everyone, please Google Gavin
Grimm,” Cox said before introducing Lady Gaga and Metallica. “He's
going to the Supreme Court in March.” Hashtag “StandWithGavin,”
she added.
Grimm is the Gloucester High School
senior who is challenging his school district's policy that prohibits
transgender students such as himself from using the bathroom of their
choice. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on March
28.
Cox, who is best known for playing a
transgender inmate in Netflix's dramedy Orange is the New Black,
appears in the new CBS drama Doubt,
which premieres Wednesday.