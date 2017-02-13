In what could be called a bit of transgender activism, actress Laverne Cox on Sunday called on people watching the Grammy Awards to “Google Gavin Grimm.”

“Everyone, please Google Gavin Grimm,” Cox said before introducing Lady Gaga and Metallica. “He's going to the Supreme Court in March.” Hashtag “StandWithGavin,” she added.

Grimm is the Gloucester High School senior who is challenging his school district's policy that prohibits transgender students such as himself from using the bathroom of their choice. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on March 28.

Cox, who is best known for playing a transgender inmate in Netflix's dramedy Orange is the New Black, appears in the new CBS drama Doubt, which premieres Wednesday.