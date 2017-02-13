The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Saturday honored Moonlight
with its Visionary Award at its Greater New York Gala.
Based on Tarell Alvin McCraney's play
In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, Moonlight, written
and directed by Barry Jenkins, follows an African-American man
(played by Trevante Rhodes) who struggles to come out gay over three
periods of his life while growing up in a rough neighborhood of
Miami.
In presenting the award, Jharrel
Jerome, who plays teen Kevin in the film, said that the “best part
of this ride” was hearing from people who identified with the
film's characters.
McCraney accepted the award on behalf
of the film.
“An ally means giving voice to the
voiceless by passing them the mic, not speaking over them,”
McCraney
said in his acceptance speech. “An ally allows the light from
the moon to shine on the privileged and the marginalized alike.”
“For a long time I believed that the
community I was from, the story I had to tell, had limits … but
once you get an ally … like [Moonlight director] Barry
Jenkins ... we are limitless,” he added.