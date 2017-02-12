Alyssa Edwards and Detox, former contestants on LogoTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, are getting their own shows on YouTube.

According to Variety, World of Wonder (WOW) Productions, which produces Drag Race, will launch two original unscripted series on YouTube featuring Edwards and Detox.

Edwards (real name Justin Johnson) and “drag daughter” Laganja Estranja (Jay Jackson) will star in Haus of Edwards, a reality series that follows the pair as they operate a dance studio.

Detox will star in Detox's Life Rehab, a tongue-in-cheek advice series.

“Our goal is to create engaging content with truly original voices across all platforms,” said WOW co-founder Fenton Bailey. “Justin and Detox bring a unique combination of comedy and drama to everything they do.”

Both series will premiere in April on WOW Presents, the studio's YouTube channel.