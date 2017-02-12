Alyssa Edwards and Detox, former
contestants on LogoTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, are getting their
own shows on YouTube.
According to Variety, World of
Wonder (WOW) Productions, which produces Drag Race, will
launch two original unscripted series on YouTube featuring Edwards
and Detox.
Edwards (real name Justin Johnson) and
“drag daughter” Laganja Estranja (Jay Jackson) will star in Haus
of Edwards, a reality series that follows the pair as they
operate a dance studio.
Detox will star in Detox's Life
Rehab, a tongue-in-cheek advice series.
“Our goal is to create engaging
content with truly original voices across all platforms,” said
WOW co-founder Fenton Bailey. “Justin and Detox bring a unique
combination of comedy and drama to everything they do.”
Both series will premiere in April on
WOW
Presents, the studio's YouTube channel.