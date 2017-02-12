In accepting an award on Saturday, Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night, said that there was no reason to think President Donald Trump will be a friend to the LGBT community.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, presented Meyers with its Equality Award at its Greater New York Gala.

“You can say now is an important time for equality, but when hasn't it been?” Meyers told the crowd. “The reality is there's never been a time in this or any other country when the LGBTQ community has been able to say, 'Well, that's a wrap. We're equal. Cancel the parade.'”

“But this does seem like a time … that all the progress that has been made is at risk. There's no reason to think this president will be a friend to the LGBTQ community.”

“He's upset with you, because he knows the gay community was the first to recognize that the style he calls classy is actually incredibly tacky,” he joked.

In presenting the award, comedian Billy Eichner (Difficult People) called the Trump administration “evil, corrupt and incompetent” and “full of liars and radical extremists.”

Moonlight and Meryl Streep were also honored at the gala.

