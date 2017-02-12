In accepting an award on Saturday, Seth
Meyers, the host of Late Night, said that there was no reason
to think President Donald Trump will be a friend to the LGBT
community.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, presented Meyers with its
Equality Award at its Greater New York Gala.
“You can say now is an important time
for equality, but when hasn't it been?” Meyers
told the crowd. “The reality is there's never been a time in
this or any other country when the LGBTQ community has been able to
say, 'Well, that's a wrap. We're equal. Cancel the parade.'”
“But this does seem like a time …
that all the progress that has been made is at risk. There's no
reason to think this president will be a friend to the LGBTQ
community.”
“He's upset with you, because he
knows the gay community was the first to recognize that the style he
calls classy is actually incredibly tacky,” he joked.
In presenting the award, comedian Billy
Eichner (Difficult People) called the Trump administration
“evil, corrupt and incompetent” and “full of liars and radical
extremists.”
Moonlight and Meryl Streep were
also honored at the gala.
(Related: Meryl
Streep respond to Trump's 'Over-rated' jab.)