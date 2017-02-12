In a recent interview, David Furnish,
singer Elton John's husband and the chairman of the Elton John AIDS
Foundation, gave President Donald Trump some advice on HIV and AIDS
policy.
The 54-year-old Furnish made his
comments in an interview with Equality, a Human Rights
Campaign (HRC) publication.
When asked what advice he would give
the Trump administration, Furnish said he hopes lawmakers don't
squander an opportunity to ends the AIDS epidemic.
“There is tremendous opportunity for
the U.S. to truly end the AIDS epidemic using all the tools we have
right now at our disposal,” Furnish
said. “But that will require increased investments in HIV
testing, counseling, prevention, treatment and care. It requires
access to healthcare for ALL. It requires access to drug
rehabilitation, needle exchange and other harm reduction services for
all who need them. It requires continuing efforts to reduce the
stigma and discrimination experienced by racial minorities, LGBT
people, women and girls.”
“Our primary advice to the new
administration is to apply evidence-based approaches that we know
work to reduce the risk of infection and keep people alive and well.
We are concerned about the rhetoric of the campaign that promoted
racism, sexism and homophobia. We are concerned that the new Congress
has made repealing Medicaid expansion and the Affordable Care Act
their number one priority. These are direct threats to the lives of
people living with and at risk for HIV. Know that we are watching,
and we are ready to take action. Together, we can end the AIDS
epidemic once and for all – and that would really make America
great!” he added.