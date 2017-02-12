In a recent interview, David Furnish, singer Elton John's husband and the chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, gave President Donald Trump some advice on HIV and AIDS policy.

The 54-year-old Furnish made his comments in an interview with Equality, a Human Rights Campaign (HRC) publication.

When asked what advice he would give the Trump administration, Furnish said he hopes lawmakers don't squander an opportunity to ends the AIDS epidemic.

“There is tremendous opportunity for the U.S. to truly end the AIDS epidemic using all the tools we have right now at our disposal,” Furnish said. “But that will require increased investments in HIV testing, counseling, prevention, treatment and care. It requires access to healthcare for ALL. It requires access to drug rehabilitation, needle exchange and other harm reduction services for all who need them. It requires continuing efforts to reduce the stigma and discrimination experienced by racial minorities, LGBT people, women and girls.”

“Our primary advice to the new administration is to apply evidence-based approaches that we know work to reduce the risk of infection and keep people alive and well. We are concerned about the rhetoric of the campaign that promoted racism, sexism and homophobia. We are concerned that the new Congress has made repealing Medicaid expansion and the Affordable Care Act their number one priority. These are direct threats to the lives of people living with and at risk for HIV. Know that we are watching, and we are ready to take action. Together, we can end the AIDS epidemic once and for all – and that would really make America great!” he added.