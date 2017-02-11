Out celebrity Rosie O'Donnell has upped her feud with President Donald Trump.

In an Instagram post, O'Donnell called Trump a “bitch” after an appeals court refused to reinstate his immigration order that targets the Muslim community.

The 54-year-old O'Donnell posted a photo of the president which read: “ABOUT THAT UNCONSTITUTIONAL, UNAMERICAN, ISLAMOPHOBIC, INCREDIBLY STUPID EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT MAKES US LESS SAFE... YOU JUST GOT CHECKED AND BALANCED, BITCH.”

She captioned the photo, “this ain't no fake reality show dipshit #stopTRUMP.”

O'Donnell also replaced her Twitter profile photo. The new photo is a digitally altered picture of Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, that replaces his face with her face.

The move comes after Melissa McCarthy's portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on NBC's Saturday Night Live received mostly positive reviews.

“Available – if called I will serve,” O'Donnell responded to a follower who suggested she should play Bannon on the weekly sketch series.

O'Donnell's feud with Trump goes back more than a decade.

