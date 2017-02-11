The National Football League (NFL) on Friday suggested for the first time that passage of a so-called bathroom bill that targets the transgender community threatens Texas' chances of hosting another Super Bowl.

“If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in answering a question about Texas' proposed bill.

Texas' bill, titled the “Privacy Protection Act,” bars transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings, blocks local non-discrimination ordinances that protect transgender people in public accommodations, and prohibits local municipalities from considering such protections when awarding contracts.

Houston played host to last week's Super Bowl. The city also played host in 1974 and 2004. Dallas hosted Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

The office of Republican Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement that “despite persistent misinformation in the media” there is “no conflict with the NFL's statement today and Senate Bill 6” because “all Texas teams will be able to set their own policies at the stadiums and arenas where they play and hold their events.”

North Carolina last year approved the first – and so far only – state law that prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in government buildings, including schools. A Wired analysis concluded that the law has cost the state more than $400 million in lost revenue. Despite the economic fallout in North Carolina, several states are considering similar legislation.