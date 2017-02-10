Democratic lawmakers in North Carolina on Thursday filed two bills aimed at repealing a law that targets the LGBT community.

House Bill 2 blocks cities and municipalities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in government buildings, including schools. Passage of the law during a one-day special session in March sparked an economic boycott of the state. According to an analysis by Wired, House Bill 2 has cost the state an estimated $400 million in lost revenue.

Both proposals would repeal House Bill 2 and expand nondiscrimination “protected status” to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

“It would provide enhanced statewide protections in a number of areas,” said Rep. Pricey Harrison, author of House Bill 82. “These added protections will apply to housing, employment, public accommodations, credit, insurance and education. This bill reflects North Carolina values, unlike House Bill 2. It's long overdue.”

Rep. Cecil Brockman's House Bill 78 would also increase penalties for crimes committed in public bathrooms and locker rooms by as much as seven years. The provision is a nod to Republicans who claim without evidence that House Bill 2 is needed to protect women and girls from male predators posing as transgender women.

Conservatives attacked the bills.

“These bills would open bathrooms, showers, locker rooms and changing facilities across North Carolina to anyone at any time and would enact into law the exact weapons used in other states to attack and punish people of faith who are seeking to peacefully live their lives and operate their businesses in accordance with their deeply held religious beliefs,” John Rustin, president of the North Carolina Family Policy Council, told WRAL News in an email.

Tami Fitzgerald, executive director of the North Carolina Values Coalition, called the bills unnecessary in a statement.

“There is no justification for adding new categories creating special rights for sexual orientation and gender identity to existing laws, yet Gov. Roy Cooper, Democrat leaders and national and state sports organizations have launched an all-out effort to leverage collegiate sports to do just that, in addition to coercing our citizens to lose their privacy and safety in bathrooms,” Fitzgerald said.