The Recording Academy on Wednesday announced that this year's Grammys will feature a pair of “unforgettable tribute segments” on the legacies of Prince and George Michael.

“George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma,” Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage.”

2016 saw the passings of a number of musical icons, including David Bowie, Glenn Frey, Prince, Leonard Cohen and, on Christmas Day, George Michael. Bowie and Frey, who died early in the year, were remembered during last year's ceremony.

Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich talked with Rolling Stone about how the deaths affected this year's show.

“You've got a lot of people incredibly excited about being nominated,” Ehrlich said. “I don't want to deny them by devoting a third of the show to people who've passed away.”