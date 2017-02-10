The Recording Academy on Wednesday
announced that this year's Grammys will feature a pair of
“unforgettable tribute segments” on the legacies of Prince and
George Michael.
“George Michael and Prince were pop
icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma,”
Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a
statement. “While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they
were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such
creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The
Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous
legacies on the Grammy stage.”
2016 saw the passings of a number of
musical icons, including David Bowie, Glenn Frey, Prince, Leonard
Cohen and, on Christmas Day, George Michael. Bowie and Frey, who
died early in the year, were remembered during last year's ceremony.
Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich talked with
Rolling Stone about how the deaths affected this year's show.
“You've got a lot of people
incredibly excited about being nominated,” Ehrlich
said. “I don't want to deny them by devoting a third of the
show to people who've passed away.”