The Family Research Council (FRC) is the latest Christian conservative group to call on President Donald Trump to sign a “religious freedom” order that would undermine LGBT rights.

The Nation first reported last week that the administration is preparing an order that would protect persons and organizations that oppose marriage equality and abortion rights and believe that a person's sex is determined at or before birth.

(Related: LGBT groups say draft of Trump “religious freedom” order would allow discrimination.)

FRC is asking supporters to sign a petition calling on Trump to act.

“Please read the petition below to President Trump asking him to sign an executive order protecting the religious freedom of these individuals and others,” FRC President Tony Perkins said in an email to supporters. “If you agree with it, click the link to sign it. We will deliver your petition to President Trump to show him that the American people, who supported him in the presidential election in part due to his promises to the faith community, desire strong religious freedom protections.”

Other groups opposed to LGBT rights, including the National Organization for Marriage (NOM) and the American Family Association (AFA), are also calling on Trump to sign such an order.