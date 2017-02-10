The Family Research Council (FRC) is
the latest Christian conservative group to call on President Donald
Trump to sign a “religious freedom” order that would undermine
LGBT rights.
The Nation first reported last
week that the administration is preparing an order that would protect
persons and organizations that oppose marriage equality and abortion
rights and believe that a person's sex is determined at or before
birth.
(Related: LGBT
groups say draft of Trump “religious freedom” order would allow
discrimination.)
FRC is asking supporters to sign a
petition calling on Trump to act.
“Please read the petition below to
President Trump asking him to sign an executive order protecting the
religious freedom of these individuals and others,” FRC President
Tony Perkins said in an email to supporters. “If you agree with
it, click the link to sign it. We will deliver your petition to
President Trump to show him that the American people, who supported
him in the presidential election in part due to his promises to the
faith community, desire strong religious freedom protections.”
Other groups opposed to LGBT rights,
including the
National Organization for Marriage (NOM) and the American Family
Association (AFA), are also calling on Trump to sign such an
order.