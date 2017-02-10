Chuck Cooper on Thursday withdrew his name from consideration to be the next solicitor general.

According to POLITICO, Cooper announced his decision in a statement.

“I am deeply honored by any consideration that I may have received by Attorney General Sessions and President Trump for appointment as the Solicitor General, but I have asked them to discontinue any further consideration of me for that critically important position,” Cooper said.

“After witnessing the treatment that my friend Jeff Sessions, a decent and honorable man who bears only good will and good cheer to everyone he meets, had to endure at the hands of a partisan opposition that will say anything and do anything to advance their political interests, I am unwilling to subject myself, my family, and my friends to such a process,” he added.

The White House was considering Cooper for the post along with George T. Conway, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Cooper is best known for leading the legal team that unsuccessfully defended California's Proposition 8 before the Supreme Court. Approved by voters in 2008, Proposition 8 limited marriage in the state to heterosexual couples.