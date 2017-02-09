Christian rock star Trey Pearson, the frontman for Everyday Sunday, on Thursday released the lyric video for his first solo single since coming out gay.

Silver Horizon will be available on iTunes and Google Play on Friday.

A video for the song from Director Stephen Cone (Henry Gamble's Birthday Party, The Wise Kids) is expected in Mach.

The 35-year-old Pearson came out in an emotional letter to fans in May.

Organizers behind Joshua Fest, an annual 3-day Christian music festival held over the Labor Day weekend, were forced to drop Pearson from its lineup after most of its production team threatened to walk out over his inclusion. Pearson was invited to perform a song with one of the festival's headline bands.

