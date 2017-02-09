Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday reiterated his opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration order.

The president's order targets the Muslim community by barring Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely and blocking citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations for 90 days. Those countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The order also blocks entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days.

The order sparked protests and created chaos at international airports as green card and visa holders were blocked from entering the United States.

Cook, who is openly gay, was in Scotland to collect an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow.

He make his comments during a Q&A session at the university, the BBC reported.

“We have employees that secured a work visa, they brought family to the US, but happened to be outside the US when the executive order was issued and all of a sudden their families were affected,” Cook responded to questions from students.

“They couldn't get back in. That's a crisis. You can imagine the stress.”

“If we stand and say nothing it's as if we're agreeing, that we become a part of it. It's important to speak out,” he added.