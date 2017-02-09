A New Jersey Cub Scout pack on Tuesday welcomed Joe Maldonado, a 9-year-old transgender boy, into its ranks, one week after the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) lifted its ban on transgender members.

“This is fun. I'm so proud,” Joe said during Tuesday's meeting.

Joe, who decided to start living as a boy in 2015, was asked to leave Pack 87 in Secaucus in November, only a month after he joined the program.

Joe's mother, Kristie Maldonado, told CNN's Don Lemon at the time that she thought the parents pressured the Scouts to oust her son.

In a statement released late last month, the Boy Scouts of America announced that it would begin admitting transgender youth to its programs. The organization began accepting openly gay scouts in 2013 and leaders in 2015.

Joe is a member of a new pack, Pack 20 in Essex County, which had reached out to the Maldonados after hearing their story.

Pack leader Kyle Hackler praised Joe at the meeting for showing “an immense amount of courage.”

The Boy Scouts welcomed Joe in a statement, saying it was pleased to “welcome Joe and the Maldonado family back into the Scouting community.”

“Moving forward, the BSA will continue to work to bring the benefits of our programs to as many children, families and communities as possible,” the organization added.