Christian conservative Franklin Graham said in a Facebook post that he is praying for an executive order from President Donald Trump on “religious freedom” that would undermine LGBT rights.

The Nation first reported last week that the administration is preparing an order that would protect persons and organizations that oppose marriage equality and abortion rights and believe that a person's sex is determined at or before birth.

Graham, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights and a participant in Trump's inauguration, called on the president to sign the order.

“The news reports that liberals are up in arms about a potential executive order from the president to protect religious freedom in this country,” wrote Graham, the son of evangelist Billy Graham and head of the Billy Graham Evangelist Association. “One of the reasons that millions of evangelicals and Catholics voted for President Donald J. Trump was because of his commitment to protecting religious freedom, and I believe he is looking for ways to do that. For years, the Obama administration, many state governments, and judicial activists attacked core religious beliefs on life, marriage and religious freedom.”

“The examples across America were numerous – florists, bakers, photographers, nuns, and pharmacists who refused to act against their religious beliefs and convictions were sued, fined, and drug into court, all at great cost. Many lost their businesses and their families suffered greatly because they took a stand for their faith. I hope and pray that President Trump will move forward with this executive order soon – despite threats from activists with their own agenda,” he added.

Other groups opposed to LGBT rights, including the National Organization for Marriage (NOM) and the American Family Association (AFA), are also calling on Trump to sign such an order.