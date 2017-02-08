Christian conservative group the
American Family Association (AFA) has launched a petition calling on
President Donald Trump to sign an executive order on “religious
freedom.”
The Nation first reported on the
leaked four-page order that LGBT groups say would allow
discrimination.
The draft order seeks to create
exemptions in the law for a person or organization that “believes,
speaks, or acts (or declines to act) in accordance with the belief
that marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and
one woman, sexual relations are properly reserved for such a
marriage, male and female and their equivalents refer to an
individual's immutable biological sex as objectively determined by
anatomy, physiology, or genetics at or before birth, and that human
life begins at conception and merits protection at all stages of
life.”
AFA President Tim Wildmon called on
supporters to “act now!”
“Liberals and homosexual activists
are advancing their radical agenda by attempting to torpedo President
Donald Trump's executive order on religious liberty that was recently
leaked to the media,” he wrote in an email. “This is an
excellent executive order that will protect your First Amendment
rights.”
“I plan to personally deliver this
petition with signatures during a meeting with the Trump
Administration.”
“If Christians remain silent and do
not let President Trump know they stand with him on religious
liberty, then the only voices he will hear are those of radical
homosexual activists,” he added.
As of Wednesday morning, the petition
had nearly 50,000 signers.
The National Organization for Marriage
(NOM), the nation's leading group opposed to marriage equality, last
week launched a similar petition.