Christian conservative group the American Family Association (AFA) has launched a petition calling on President Donald Trump to sign an executive order on “religious freedom.”

The Nation first reported on the leaked four-page order that LGBT groups say would allow discrimination.

The draft order seeks to create exemptions in the law for a person or organization that “believes, speaks, or acts (or declines to act) in accordance with the belief that marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman, sexual relations are properly reserved for such a marriage, male and female and their equivalents refer to an individual's immutable biological sex as objectively determined by anatomy, physiology, or genetics at or before birth, and that human life begins at conception and merits protection at all stages of life.”

AFA President Tim Wildmon called on supporters to “act now!”

“Liberals and homosexual activists are advancing their radical agenda by attempting to torpedo President Donald Trump's executive order on religious liberty that was recently leaked to the media,” he wrote in an email. “This is an excellent executive order that will protect your First Amendment rights.”

“I plan to personally deliver this petition with signatures during a meeting with the Trump Administration.”

“If Christians remain silent and do not let President Trump know they stand with him on religious liberty, then the only voices he will hear are those of radical homosexual activists,” he added.

As of Wednesday morning, the petition had nearly 50,000 signers.

The National Organization for Marriage (NOM), the nation's leading group opposed to marriage equality, last week launched a similar petition.