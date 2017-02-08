Out singer Elton John paid an emotional tribute to the late George Michael this week.

On his Elton John's Rocket Hour radio show, John spoke of the friendship he had with the singer-songwriter.

“[N]ot only was he a good friend, but he was probably one of the most brilliant songwriters this country's ever produced, and certainly one of the best vocalist ever. One of the best in the world,” John said.

“It was an amazing friendship based on music to start with. And I remember sitting in the car just off of Hyde Park listening to a cassette of Wake Me Up Before You Go Go and I said, ‘George, that’s the nearest record I’ve heard to a Motown record for years and years.'”

“He was the kindest, most generous man, and did it without wanting any publicity. I’ve seen him being so kind to so many people. I’ll miss him so much for his music but more than anything for his humanity,” John added.

George Michael died on Christmas Day at the age of 53.