Out singer Elton John paid an emotional
tribute to the late George Michael this week.
On his Elton John's Rocket Hour
radio show, John spoke of the friendship he had with the
singer-songwriter.
“[N]ot only was he a good friend, but
he was probably one of the most brilliant songwriters this country's
ever produced, and certainly one of the best vocalist ever. One of
the best in the world,” John
said.
“It was an amazing friendship based
on music to start with. And I remember sitting in the car just off
of Hyde Park listening to a cassette of Wake Me Up Before You Go
Go and I said, ‘George, that’s the nearest record I’ve
heard to a Motown record for years and years.'”
“He was the kindest, most generous
man, and did it without wanting any publicity. I’ve seen him being
so kind to so many people. I’ll miss him so much for his music but
more than anything for his humanity,” John added.
George
Michael died on Christmas Day at the age of 53.