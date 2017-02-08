In accepting an award Saturday, actress Evan Rachel Wood said that homophobic speech led her to “bury” her same-sex attraction.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, recognized Wood with its Visibility Award at a gala dinner in North Carolina.

The 29-year-old star of HBO's Westworld came out bisexual in a tweet in 2012. She told the crowd at the Le Meridien hotel in Charlotte that she first felt feelings for women at age 12.

“I thought women were beautiful,” she said. “But because I was born that way I never once stopped to think that was strange or anything else.”

Wood said that hearing frequent homophobic hate speech from those around her led her to “bury” her feelings toward women in her teen years.

Wood is currently engaged to Zach Villa. Together they form the band Rebel and a Basketcase.