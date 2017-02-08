Lady Gaga will guest judge the season 9 premiere of LogoTV's RuPaul's Drag Race.

The announcement, made Tuesday, comes just days after Lady Gaga's stunning Super Bowl halftime show performance.

“The season nine premiere event features a shocking opening that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history,” producers promised in a press release.

Producers also revealed that the new season will kick off in March.