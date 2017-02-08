Lady Gaga will guest judge the season 9
premiere of LogoTV's RuPaul's Drag Race.
The announcement, made Tuesday, comes
just days after Lady Gaga's stunning Super Bowl halftime show
performance.
“The season nine premiere event
features a shocking opening that will go down as one of the most
jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history,” producers
promised in a press release.
Producers also revealed that the new
season will kick off in March.
The 13 drag queens who will be
competing in the upcoming season to win $100,000 and the coveted
title of “America's Next Drag Superstar,” include Aja from
Brooklyn, New York; Alexis Michelle from New York City; Charlie Hides
from Boston and London; Eureka O'Hara from Johnson City, Tennessee;
Farrah Moan from Las Vegas; Jaymes Mansfield from Milwaukee,
Wisconsin; Kimora Blac from Las Vegas; Nina Bo'Nina Brown from
Riverdale, Georgia; Peppermint from New York City; Sasha Velour from
Brooklyn, New York; Shea Couleé
from Chicago; Trinity Taylor from Orlando; and Valentina from Los
Angeles.