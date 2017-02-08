Lady Gaga will guest judge the season 9 premiere of LogoTV's RuPaul's Drag Race.

The announcement, made Tuesday, comes just days after Lady Gaga's stunning Super Bowl halftime show performance.

“The season nine premiere event features a shocking opening that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history,” producers promised in a press release.

Producers also revealed that the new season will kick off in March.

The 13 drag queens who will be competing in the upcoming season to win $100,000 and the coveted title of “America's Next Drag Superstar,” include Aja from Brooklyn, New York; Alexis Michelle from New York City; Charlie Hides from Boston and London; Eureka O'Hara from Johnson City, Tennessee; Farrah Moan from Las Vegas; Jaymes Mansfield from Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Kimora Blac from Las Vegas; Nina Bo'Nina Brown from Riverdale, Georgia; Peppermint from New York City; Sasha Velour from Brooklyn, New York; Shea Couleé from Chicago; Trinity Taylor from Orlando; and Valentina from Los Angeles.