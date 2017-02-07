The National Collegiate Athletic
Association (NCAA) may pull dozens of championship events from North
Carolina unless a law that targets the LGBT community is repealed.
House Bill 2 blocks cities and
municipalities from enacting measures which prohibit discrimination
based on sexual orientation and gender identity and prohibits
transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in
government buildings, including schools.
In a letter distributed to members of
the General Assembly on Monday, Scott Dupree, executive director of
the Raleigh Sports Alliance, said that the NCAA will not consider
bids from North Carolina unless HB 2 is repealed, WRAL
reported.
Dupree said that at stake were the 133
bids for NCAA events through 2022 that have been submitted by North
Carolina cities, colleges and universities.
“[We are facing] a six-year drought
of NCAA championships in North Carolina,” Dupree said.
The NCAA has already pulled several
events from the state over the law.
Dupree added that “many other sports
organizations will surely follow” the NCAA's lead.
Dupree pleaded with lawmakers to act.
“In a matter of days, our state's tourism industry will suffer
crushing, long-term losses and will essentially close its doors to
NCAA business. Our window to act is closing rapidly.”
Despite mounting losses, a majority of
Republicans continue to support House Bill 2.
(Related: North
Carolina Senate leader says “outright repeal” of anti-LGBT HB2 is
unlikely.)