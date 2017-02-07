Gavin Grimm is among the transgender
people featured in the National Geographic Channel's Gender
Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric.
Grimm is the Gloucester High School
senior who is challenging his school district's policy that prohibits
transgender students such as himself from using the bathroom of their
choice. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on March
28.
Grimm told host Katie Couric that he's
not interested in a compromise.
“The problem is: I'm not looking for
a compromise. I'm not looking for separate but equal. I'm looking
for the same opportunities that my peers enjoy every single day. And
that includes using the same restroom as any other student,” Grimm
said.
“This could go really well or it
could go really wrong,” he
said of his case. “And I have to be prepared for that
reality.”
“But regardless of what happens, the
end will justify the means, because even if we suffer a loss we've
generated a conversation that's moved the nation in the right
direction. And if we win and it's after I graduate, I'm still doing
good for a lot of other kids,” Grimm added.
National Geographic aired the two-hour
documentary on Monday.