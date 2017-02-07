Out actor Ian McKellen is not prepared
to give President Donald Trump a free pass.
The 77-year-old McKellen was among the
celebrities who participated in last month's Women's March in London.
“The Women's March in London was the
longest I have been on,” McKellen said in a tweet to which he
attached a longer message.
“The Women and their allies had
devised their own visual protests, hand-written and improvised at
home, expressing their personal reaction to the new President, whose
name in school-yard English means 'to break wind' appropriately,”
the two-time Oscar nominee wrote.
“President Breaking Wind has impacted
us all; and personally. Some like him, think they can identify with
him, believe him because they’ve seen him on television perhaps and
think the billionaire and his billionaire team are truly friends.
The rest of us, including the majority of voters in USA, see through
the charade: after all, the schtick is not exactly subtle. But he’s
riled us, got under our skin, making us angry and despairing that he
should have got through to the final of his show and turned democracy
into a tv/twitter spectacular.”
“What will happen? No doubt his
believers will be soon disillusioned,” McKellen continued. “The
rest of us cannot let him reign unchallenged. The Marches worldwide
were a good beginning. Some who fear him say 'give the man a chance.'
OK – he’s started by removing LGBTQ people, climate change, and
state funding of the arts from POTUS’s website. He’s had his
chance.”