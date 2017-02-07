Out actor Ian McKellen is not prepared to give President Donald Trump a free pass.

The 77-year-old McKellen was among the celebrities who participated in last month's Women's March in London.

“The Women's March in London was the longest I have been on,” McKellen said in a tweet to which he attached a longer message.

“The Women and their allies had devised their own visual protests, hand-written and improvised at home, expressing their personal reaction to the new President, whose name in school-yard English means 'to break wind' appropriately,” the two-time Oscar nominee wrote.

“President Breaking Wind has impacted us all; and personally. Some like him, think they can identify with him, believe him because they’ve seen him on television perhaps and think the billionaire and his billionaire team are truly friends. The rest of us, including the majority of voters in USA, see through the charade: after all, the schtick is not exactly subtle. But he’s riled us, got under our skin, making us angry and despairing that he should have got through to the final of his show and turned democracy into a tv/twitter spectacular.”

“What will happen? No doubt his believers will be soon disillusioned,” McKellen continued. “The rest of us cannot let him reign unchallenged. The Marches worldwide were a good beginning. Some who fear him say 'give the man a chance.' OK – he’s started by removing LGBTQ people, climate change, and state funding of the arts from POTUS’s website. He’s had his chance.”