A Colorado graphic artist claims in her lawsuit that the state's non-discrimination law forces her to promote same-sex marriage against her religious beliefs.

Lorie Smith and her business, 303 Creative, are represented by the Christian conservative group Alliance Defending Freedom.

Smith filed the lawsuit in federal court last year and this week filed a motion for summary judgment.

“Lorie does not decide what speech to create based on any of these protected characteristics and CADA [Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act] should thus have no application to her,” lawyers said in their filing. “But Lorie does decide what speech to design and create based on her religious beliefs, including the conviction that marriage is a union instituted by God between one man and one woman. … It is undisputed here that Defendants [the state] interpret her message-based objection to celebrating same-sex marriage as sexual orientation discrimination prohibited by CADA.”

“This application of CADA to Lorie and 303 Creative violates the First Amendment, the Unconstitutional Conditions Doctrine, and the Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Smith's lawsuit is a “pre-enforcement challenge,” which allows a challenge to a law before an incident has occurred.