Appearing Sunday on ABC's This Week, Vice President Mike Pence would not say whether a rumored “religious freedom” executive order that could undermine LGBT rights is in the offing.

In affirming that President Donald Trump would leave in place an Obama-era executive order prohibiting LGBT discrimination among federal contractors, Pence, who as governor of Indiana signed a law that critics said would allow discrimination against the LGBT community in the name of “religious freedom,” said that he applauded President Donald Trump's mention of the LGBT community at last year's Republican National Convention (RNC) in Cleveland.

“I think throughout the campaign, President Trump made it clear that discrimination would have no place in our administration,” Pence said. “I mean, he was the very first Republican nominee to mention the LGBTQ community at our Republican National Convention and was applauded for it. And I was there applauding with him. I think the generosity of his spirit, recognizing that in the patriot’s heart, there’s no room for prejudice is part of who this president is.”

When asked about the rumored executive order first reported last week by The Nation that would protect persons and organizations that oppose marriage equality and abortion rights and believe that a person's sex is determined at or before birth, Pence pivoted to Trump's pledge to repeal the Johnson Amendment, a 1954 law that prohibits churches from endorsing or opposing political candidates.

“And no executive order beyond that [related to 'religious freedom']?” host George Stephanopoulos asked.

“Well, I think that'll be the purview of the president to determine whether any of that's necessary,” Pence answered. “But I will tell you for our part, the focus of this administration will continue to be to have a safer America, to have a more prosperous America, and to continue to advance the president's agenda.”