A gay former employee of Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's conservative nominee for the Supreme Court, says that Gorsuch is not anti-gay.

Josh Goodbaum, who clerked for Gorsuch in 2009, told The Huffington Post that Gorsuch congratulated him on his 2014 marriage.

“[Gorsuch] said, 'This is a wonderful thing,”' Goodbaum said. “You'll see how your relationship grows.”

“I have never felt the least whiff from him of homophobia or intolerance toward gay people,” he added.

LGBT groups have come out against Gorsuch's nomination.

“Judge Gorsuch gained national attention for his opinions in two federal cases supporting an employer’s right to refuse to pay for contraception as part of employee health coverage if doing so violates the employer’s religious beliefs. That bodes ill for LGBT people who are facing an onslaught of laws sanctioning discrimination in the name of religious liberty,” said Equality California Executive Director Rick Zbur said. “Judge Gorsuch’s opinions in prior cases such as Hobby Lobby leave us deeply concerned about his willingness to uphold laws protecting LGBT people from bias, not to mention protecting the separation of church and state.”

According to “judicial common space” scores, Gorsuch sits ideologically to the right of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, an outspoken opponent of LGBT rights.